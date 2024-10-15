Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,516 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,137. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

