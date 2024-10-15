Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 1545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.