Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EBR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 704,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 689,593 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

