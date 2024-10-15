Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 949,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
