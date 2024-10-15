Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 3458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Central Securities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

