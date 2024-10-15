Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 257,254 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $59.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.