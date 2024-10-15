Chain (XCN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Chain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00251875 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,790,293,735 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.