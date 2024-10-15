Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 3,023,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32,981.0 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPNF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Tuesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

