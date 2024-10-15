Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 14.7% – Should You Sell?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 26,423,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 8,003,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.34 ($0.04).

Chariot Trading Down 16.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.76.

Insider Activity

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($54,422.21). 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

