Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

