CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $203,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $85.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

