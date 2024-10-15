China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.9 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
JINFF remained flat at $4.31 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.
About China Gold International Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.