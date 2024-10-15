China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 309,600 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 377,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

