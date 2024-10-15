China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 309,600 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 377,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.74.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
