Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHRRF remained flat at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

