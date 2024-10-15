Chromia Price Reaches $0.18 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $152.53 million and $14.60 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 827,162,777 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

