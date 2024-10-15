Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 12.8% in September

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 383,947 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 642.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.