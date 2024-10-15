Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,229. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.