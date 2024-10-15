Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 318.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 768,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,415. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

