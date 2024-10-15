Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $131,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

