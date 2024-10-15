Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

