Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 223,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 70,914 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.