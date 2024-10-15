Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 482,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

