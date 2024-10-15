Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

