Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.