CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.