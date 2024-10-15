Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 7574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $778.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $162,568.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,473.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $366,049.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,798.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.