Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGTX

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGTX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.