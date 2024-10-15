Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on CGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGTX
Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CGTX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.