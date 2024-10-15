Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Reduced by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 180.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

