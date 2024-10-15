Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:LDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,102. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.