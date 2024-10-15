Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,102. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

