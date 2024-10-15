Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
CUYTF stock remained flat at $44.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Colruyt Group has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
