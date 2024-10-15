Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COLB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 555,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.