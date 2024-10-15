Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,295,000 after buying an additional 2,833,744 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 563,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 555,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

