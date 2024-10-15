Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $418.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $424.43. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

