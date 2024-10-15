Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Compass Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Compass Group alerts:

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.