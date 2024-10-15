Compass Point Increases Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $26.25

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $24.75 to $26.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

SAR stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

