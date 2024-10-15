Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 695,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 464,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 37,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

