Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 148,988 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $13,193,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

