Contrasting Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold 10.68% 10.72% 8.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Centerra Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $1.27 billion 1.20 -$81.28 million $0.27 26.37

Theta Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 422% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

