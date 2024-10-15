Contrasting Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) & PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Free Report) and PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Diversicare Healthcare Services and PACS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A PACS Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

PACS Group has a consensus price target of $39.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given PACS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACS Group is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and PACS Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.15 $5.16 million $0.36 28.03 PACS Group $3.56 billion 1.72 $112.87 million N/A N/A

PACS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Profitability

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and PACS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services 0.53% -15.01% 1.05% PACS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PACS Group beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.