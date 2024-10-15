COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 47913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -113.46%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.