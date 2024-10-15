Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 73.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

