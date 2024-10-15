Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up 2.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $897.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

