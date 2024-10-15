Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

