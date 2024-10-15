Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.05. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

