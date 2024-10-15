Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

