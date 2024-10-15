Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day moving average is $267.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

