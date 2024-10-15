Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $765,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

