Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $10,855,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

