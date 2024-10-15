Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00006760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $118.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00042435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

