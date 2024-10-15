Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $894.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $884.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $829.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $396.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

