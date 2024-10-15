Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

COTY traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,456,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,531. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. M&G Plc boosted its position in Coty by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Coty by 54.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 376,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coty by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

